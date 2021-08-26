This Star Wars The Mandalorian Fan Game Looks Too Good to be True

The Mandalorian might be the biggest thing to happen to Star Wars since The Empire Strikes Back, but sadly the series hasn't received its own video game yet. There have been rumors about a project, and an awesome new video that has appeared online seems to have even fooled some into thinking that this is the real thing. However, Sumo Digital's Jack Chapman has pointed out on Twitter that this seems to be an Unreal Engine 4 project made "using a package called ALS." Regardless of its authenticity, it's very cool, and fans of the show will definitely want to check out the video at the top of this page!

There are a lot of cool details that make this video feel like an authentic take on the Disney+ series. From the different chapter selections, to the use of the show's music, the video's creator went above and beyond creating something that fans would really wish was real. The gameplay itself looks somewhat similar to that seen in 2002's Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, which would be a great title to use as inspiration for a game based on The Mandalorian.

Despite how authentic it looks, there are a couple small hints in the video that this isn't an official product. Most notably, the image of Grogu used on the title screen looks somewhat different from the show's official key art. "Baby Yoda" looks just slightly off from the character's appearance in the series, and the way he's depicted in most media outside of the show. It's a minor detail, but one that sticks out.

Unfortunately, fans will have to keep waiting to see an official game announced based on The Mandalorian. Elements of the series have been incorporated in existing games, from dashboard flair in Star Wars: Squadrons, to a Grogu statue in The Sims 4. While these small inclusions are neat for fans of the show, it's not nearly as interesting as a full game based on The Mandalorian. Hopefully, the rumors about an official game based on the series will prove true!

Would you like to see an official game based on The Mandalorian? What do you think of this fan made video? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!