Star Wars: Outer Rim Expansion Revealed

Tonight’s Fantasy Flight In-Flight Report featured updates on games like Unfathomable and KeyForge as well as new releases in their Arkham Horror, Lord of the Rings, and Marvel Champions franchises. They saved one of the biggest reveals for last, however, as they played a trailer to conclude the panel that revealed the long-awaited expansion for Star Wars: Outer Rim. Outer Rim was released back in 2019, and as you can see in our full review, we loved it. Since then though it’s been radio silence on new content for the game, but thankfully we now at least know the name. of the new expansion, which is titled Unfinished Business.

You can check out the box art for the expansion below, but aside from the cover and the name we don’t have much else in the way of details, and Fantasy Flight said they won’t have any additional information on this expansion for some time, but added: “rest assured, it is coming!”

Outer Rim challenged players with gaining fame and resources as they assembled a crew, upgraded their ship, and completed bounties throughout the galaxy. The goal is to become the most legendary mercenary and smuggler in the cosmos, but the other players are attempting to do the same thing, and when your paths cross it will not always be friendly.

Outer Rim also delivered one of the slickest looking setups around, though it does also take quite a bit of space. Still, it looks amazing on the table. If you’re not familiar, you can find the official description for Star Wars: Outer Rim below.

“Far from the shadows of Coruscant’s skyscrapers lies the dangerous Outer Rim. To many citizens, the galaxy’s edge represents a hive of scum and villainy that is better left ignored. But to the scoundrels of the galaxy, the Outer Rim represents the opportunity to become a legend.

Explore the galaxy for yourself with Star Wars™: Outer Rim, a game of bounty hunters, mercenaries, and smugglers for one to four players!

In Outer Rim, players take on the roles of outlaws on the fringes of society and set out to make their mark on the galaxy. You’ll travel the Outer Rim in your personal ship, hire legendary Star Wars characters to join your crew, and vie to cement your place in the legends of the Star Wars galaxy! Do you have what it takes to survive the dangers of the Outer Rim while building your own legacy?”

Star Wars: Outer Rim is available now, while the expansion doesn’t have a release date yet.

Are you excited for Unfinished Business? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!