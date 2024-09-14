Star Wars Outlaws Players Warned About Overusing a Handy Feature

Star Wars Outlaws has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few weeks now, and there is no denying it has failed to make good on what was no doubt a large AAA budget and expensive licensing costs. While the game may end up being a failed project for developer Massive Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft, it has found a home among some hardcore Star Wars fans who have excitedly explored their favorite universe in a way they never have before.

One of the big appeals of the game is the massive open environments to explore. There isn't just one world though. Players can fast travel to other words. And as the Star Wars Outlaws Reddit page reveals, there are players who think this can only be done by going to your ship and taking off. However, this isn't the case. This can be done via the map as well.

While some players on the game's Reddit page are excited to learn about this feature after many hours playing the Star Wars game, others are also now learning why it is perhaps best not use this otherwise handy feature.

The only problem with enjoying this time-saving feature is that you miss out on various chatter and banter in the game, such as Nix being scolded for chewing on something. However, any player who has spent lots of time exploring has probably exhausted the number of conversations the game has, which means those in the late game who have not been using this feature are probably safe from missing this content. Nonetheless, if you get FOMO easy and are worried about missing content, no matter how tiny, it may be best to skip this map shortcut.

"Outlaws, while not without fault, offers an expansive exploration of the galaxy far, far away the likes of which Star Wars fans haven't seen before, with multiple dense planets to explore as players aim to become the best thief in the galaxy, making a name for themselves through Outlaws' reputation system while experiencing a compelling new piece of the Star Wars narrative," reads a snippet of our review of the new Ubisoft game.