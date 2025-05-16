Star Wars Outlaws Gives Players Free Skeleton Crew Cosmetic Pack

Ubisoft recently released its A Pirate’s Fortune DLC for Star Wars Outlaws, but for Star Wars players still active in the game, this isn’t the only reason to celebrate. Alongside the new DLC, players can also grab a new cosmetic pack for free. The cosmetic pack is inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a TV show set within the Star Wars universe and available on Disney+. While the rewards within the cosmetic pack are relatively minor, they are a nice touch for fans of the show, and they at least are free. This is just one small addition within Star Wars Outlaws Title Update 1.6, which launched today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

The free cosmetic pack in Star Wars Outlaws is available to all players, but it must be claimed in-game. Players must head to the delivery crate inside the Trailerblazer and claim it there. Those who have just begun the game will unlock this feature after completing the False Flag mission.

Nix Accessory – Mykian Coif

Trinket – Handlebar Tassels

Trophy – Slap Ball Trophy

The Mykian Coif is inspired by Neel in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. It changes Nix’s appearance so that the companion wears a red scarf similar to the character from the show. The Handlebar Tassels are a trinket that can be equipped for the speeder and trailblazer, similar to the ones used by the kids in Skeleton Crew. Finally, players also get the Slap Ball trophy from the game briefly seen in the show.

Star Wars Outlaws’ A Pirate’s Fate DLC features a pirate theme as players encounter the legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka. The download is available now for those who have the Gold Edition or purchased the Season Pass. For other players, it is now available for purchase for $14.99. Fans waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch will be able to purchase the DLC separately or with an upgraded version of Star Wars Outlaws when the Star Wars game releases on that console.