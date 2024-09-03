Star Wars Outlaws Actress Humberly González Hopes to Play Kay Vess in Live-Action

Humberly González, the actress behind Kay Vess in the new video game Star Wars Outlaws, has aspirations to play the character in live-action. Compared to other Star Wars games of recent years, Outlaws strays away from focusing on the Jedi and instead places its attention on Vess, who is a smuggler navigating the seedy underbelly of a galaxy far, far away. And while Vess has only "officially" been part of Star Wars canon for roughly a week, González hopes it will be the first of many appearances for the character.

Speaking to Variety, González opened up about her desire to see Vess appear in a live-action Star Wars project. González said that if such an opportunity ever came about, she would take it without question. As for how a live-action take on Vess might differ from what's seen in Outlaws, González said that there are still a number of advantages that film and TV have over video games when it comes to expressing a character's emotions.

"I think it would be incredible to see Kay Vess in live-action, because one thing that we don't see in animation is those micro-expressions of a real human being on screen," González said. "And it would be incredible for me to experience what it would be like to be literally in her costume, in her appearance, her likeness, in the landscape, to see her interact with real characters, the creatures. It would be a dream come true. I certainly would not say no to the opportunity. And I think there's so many opportunities to see Kay Vess and other aspects of established roles in Star Wars, because we're in the original trilogy, and there's so many opportunities for her to exist or show up in different places. So it would be amazing, and I think fans would love it."

If González were to get her wish granted, it would likely have to be as a result of Star Wars Outlaws becoming a major success. To this point, it's not known how Star Wars Outlaws has been selling, although the game's critical reception has been rather mixed. Assuming that Outlaws underperforms Ubisoft's own expectations, it's unlikely that Vess will be back in the spotlight once again, but perhaps those at Disney have larger plans for the character that remain unknown.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.