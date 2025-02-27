Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.5.2 Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Star Wars Outlaws update has been released by Ubisoft for PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users to download. The new Star Wars Outlaws update has been released alongside patch notes, which in turn reveal and detail everything the update does. Unfortunately, with the latest update to the Star Wars game, Ubisoft has not added any new content or overhauled the game with any new features. In fact, the update is the opposite. As the patch notes below reveal, Update 1.5.2 is both small and fairly inconsequential. That said, it will require Star Wars Outlaws owners, regardless of the platform, to download the update before the game can be played. Those that wish to avoid downloading the update meanwhile, will need to disconnect their console from the Internet.

In addition to providing the official patch notes for the update, Ubisoft has also provided Star Wars Outlaws players with information about the file size. To this end, on PS5 and PS5 Pro, the update is a 1.9 GB download. On Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, it is a much meatier download at 3.91 GB. Lastly, on PC, whether on Steam or Ubisoft Connect, the update is 2.54 GB. Why the update is different sizes on each platform has not been disclosed.

Graphics (PC)

Fixed graphical anomalies and outlines in volumetric fog/clouds when Ray Reconstruction is ON

Fixed black outline around Kay in foggy areas when Ray Reconstruction is ON

Performance (PS5)

Fixed an issue when the game could crash when using Photo Mode on PS5

Note: We are aware of an issue that may cause the take off option to become unavailable on the Trailblazer. While we investigate, a manual save and reload should rectify the issue.

Star Wars Outlaws is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.