Open-World Star Wars Game in Early Stages of Development at Ubisoft

Ubisoft's new, untitled open-world Star Wars game is still in the early stages of development and is apparently attracting a lot of talent. Last month, Ubisoft revealed a new open-world Star Wars game is in development at Massive Entertainment, the makers of The Division, who are also working on a new Avatar game. At the time, Ubisoft revealed virtually zero details about the game, and this hasn't changed, and it sounds like it won't change anytime soon because the game is in the early stages of development.

When asked about the project during Ubisoft's earnings call with investors, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot noted the game will utilize cutting-edge technology, which may suggest it will be a next-gen only game.

"We are very happy to be partnering again with Lucasfilm Games," said Guillemot said. "The project will be aided by our Massive studio who will make the most of their cutting-edge technology, including the Snowdrop engine, to deliver a groundbreaking Star Wars adventure. We are very proud of this collaboration, which is a testament to Ubisoft leadership and expertise, notably in creating amazing works. It is another demonstration of our capacity to build partnerships with the biggest names in the entertainment and technology space."

The Ubisoft CEO continued, noting that the project is attracting a lot of applicants looking to get on what could be one of the biggest Star Wars games in years.

"On Lucasfilm, we can say we are at the early stage of development on the Star Wars game. To answer your question about the benefit from that in terms of hiring, yes, we see lots of people wanting to participate in this adventure, and it's really a very good thing."

Unfortunately, this is all the Ubisoft CEO really had to say about the game, which he confirms won't be releasing anytime soon. Right now, not only is a release window unknown, but it's unclear when we will hear more about the game and what platforms it's in development for.

H/T, GameSpot.