Classic Star Wars Game Now Available for Free

A classic Star Wars game from 1998 is now available for free, for some. The new free Star Wars game is a PC-only game, so those on console looking to relive Star Wars nostalgia will need to find some other avenue to do this because this Star Wars game is not on console. Meanwhile, this offer comes through Prime Gaming, and thus requires that all interested have an Amazon Prime subscription. There are over 200 million Amazon Prime accounts, so this is not an issue for many, but it is the requirement.

Those with a PC to play games and with an Amazon Prime subscription have until July 21 to download Star Wars: Rebellion — known as Star Wars Supremacy in some parts of the world — for free. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a 1998 release from developer Coolhand Interactive and publisher LucasArts. Notably, Star Wars: Rebellion is the one and only release from Coolhand Interactive, who quickly was dissolved not long after the release of the Star Wars game.

A real-time 4x strategy game set in the fictional Star Wars expanded universe, Star Wars: Rebellion was unfortunately not very well received upon release, as evident by the fact Coolhand Interactive shut down not long after. It did not review well and it did not sell terribly well, despite the Star Wars brand being attached to it. That said, it is a unique Star Wars game from a different era of Star Wars games that fans of the IP could find some interest in.

“It is a time of great upheaval. The first Death Star has been destroyed, marking a major victory for the Rebellion. But the Empire remains strong. As commander, you must choose to take control of either the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire. Your goal: complete domination of the galaxy,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it.. “Take the galaxy by force. Take the galaxy through diplomacy. Take the galaxy via covert operations. Earn the loyalty (or resentment) of up to 200 worlds. Star Wars Rebellion gives you a myraid of means to implement strategy and tactics on a grand scale and in a real-time environment. With control of the entire Star Wars galaxy as the prize, will the Force be with you? Discover for yourself. “

It is important to note that while an Amazon Prime subscription is required to download this Star Wars game for free, it is not required to retain the free download. In other words, once claimed, the Star Wars game is yours to keep regardless of your Amazon Prime subscription status.

