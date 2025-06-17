10 Secret Celebrity Cameos Hiding In Star Wars

The Star Wars universe is a rich tapestry of characters and creatures, and being a part of it offers one a chance to be enshrined in pop culture glory. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many a celebrity has stopped by a galaxy far, far away for a cameo, even if it was on the down low. There are more celebrities dotting the franchise’s films that one may think, since many made their mark in secret — either voicing a character, as a creature, or as a stormtrooper. Yet no matter how famous one may be, it doesn’t guarantee you make the final cut.

Here are ten secret celebrity cameos in the Star Wars films you may not noticed, but will always be on the look out for in the future.

1) Princes William and Harry – The Last Jedi

The princes, reportedly huge Star Wars fans, played stormtroopers in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi in a scene where Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and DJ (Benicio del Toro) pose as First Order officers. However, their scene was cut. The reason? The princes were apparently too tall. Both English royals are over 6 feet, whereas stormtroopers are typically required to be 5 foot 11 inches. Though the scene didn’t make it into the movie, it was released later as an outtake on The Last Jedi‘s DVD release.

2) Tom Hardy – The Last Jedi

Venom star Hardy also found himself as a Stormtrooper and on the cutting room floor of The Last Jedi. He played a Stormtrooper alongside Prince William and Harry in the same sequence

3) JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirpatrick – Attack of the Clones

In 2000, boy band *NSYNC was on top of the world. On Hot Ones in 2023, three of the members of the group, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone confirmed that they made a cameo as Jedi Knights in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. However, their scenes were cut, seemingly due to backlash from Star Wars fans after news of the pop stars’ involvement made its way online.

4) Sofia Coppola – The Phantom Menace

Before she followed in her father’s footsteps and became a lauded director, Sofia Coppola played one of Queen Amidala’s handmaidens in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The handmaidens’ role to stay hidden in the background and their hidden costumes made it easy for Coppola to be a part of Amidala’s retinue without being noticed.

5) Simon Pegg – The Force Awakens

Beloved comedic English actor Simon Pegg disappeared under a Crolute costume to play Unkar Plutt, the junk dealer on Jakku that gave Rey a bum deal in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. That wasn’t his only appearance in the Star Wars universe however. Pegg also voiced bounty hunter Dengar on a Season 4 episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

6) Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz – The Force Awakens

During The Force Awakens, director J.J. Abrams enlisted comedians Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) to voice BB-8. Their contributions to BB-8’s beeps and inflection no doubt made the droid one of the breakout stars of the latest trilogy.

7) Daniel Craig – The Force Awakens

Even James Bond is a Star Wars fan. Daniel Craig secretly played a Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens working for The First Order. While in his film franchise women are powerless to Bond’s charms, Rey is able to Jedi mind-trick Craig’s Stormtrooper and escape.

8) Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Last Jedi

Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt is an old friend and collaborator of director Rian Johnson, making appearances in most of his movies in some way, so it doesn’t come as a shock that he popped up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Yet, how he appeared is a bit of a surprise. Gordon-Levitt hid his famous face in a costume to play Slowen Lo, who tattled on Rose and Finn for illegally landing their ship on a beach on the planet Canto Bight.

9) Jon Favreau – Solo

Titan of storytelling in the Star Wars universe, Jon Favreau, stepped out from behind the camera lent his voice to Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story. He flexed his acting chops to bring the good-natured Ardennian pilot to life.

10) John Williams – The Rise of Skywalker

John Williams has undeniably left an indelible mark on Star Wars by scoring all nine primary films in the franchise. His themes are instantly recognizable, however, fans may have missed the legendary composer’s cameo in The Rise of Skywalker. He donned an elaborate eye patch to hide his identity and played a bar patron on Kijimi.

All Star Wars films are now streaming on Disney+.