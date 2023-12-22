Star Wars: Squadrons Possibly Teases Rogue Squadron Movie

✖

Star Wars: Squadrons could have been teasing the upcoming Rogue Squadron movie. We’re now at the point in the series when any little detail from one of these video games or a Disney+ series could end up being something down the line. Disney Investor Day’s reveal of Patty Jenkins’ film made Inverse start thinking about links between EA’s game and the feature. Wedge Antilles actually shows up in the game and he’s a big deal just like in other appearances. The source of all those raised eyebrows comes from his mention of a secret mission when the player avatar shares a conversation with Antilles. "Normally, I'd have Rogue Squadron do this, but General Syndulla gave me a temporary assignment to Project Starhawk," he mentions to your avatar. "Meanwhile, Rogue is handling — well, that's classified too — General Syndulla keeps us all busy."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Yahoo that she had known Jenkins for a while. It seems like she’s going to be a good fit for the franchise. “We were friendly with each other," Kennedy shared with when discussing how she came to collaborate with.” Kennedy explained. "I share a lot of the same crew so we were friends and I had gone over there and been on set when they were doing the last Star Wars while we were doing Wonder Woman 1984. Our sets were friendly.”

Jenkins previously told the story of how she ended up with the Star Wars series.

“What happened was [Lucasfilm] just approached me and [asked] would I ever be interested and I said it would really depend on what the story was,” Jenkins recalled. “I just always want to make sure that I feel I can make an amazing movie. And when they said Rogue Squadron I almost gasped. Because I couldn’t believe that they were so wise to know and somehow intuit that that’s exactly what I’ve been dying to do for so long because of my past and growing up around fighter pilots. It really is a movie I’ve been dying to make. I spent years trying to make a movie about Chuck Yeager. So this is just a huge honor to get to take this on.”

On the official Star Wars site, they describe Rogue Squadron:

"The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy," Lucasfilm says. While the film may be set in a new "future era," Star Wars films have shown time and time again that they aren't afraid to call back to previous films and events.

