Star Wars: Squadrons Update 1.2 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive today released a new update, 1.2, for the dogfighting video game that fixes a number of different bugs and provides various improvements. The developer also noted that it is still working on a couple known issues at the moment like players stuck at certain skill ranks or unable to rank up, helmet rewards bugs, and players abandoning matches causing overall discontent.

"We’re working on a new design for the overall matchmaking experience to make it better for all players," the post about the new update reads in part. "We’re working on improvements to matchmaking, lobby, and abandonment systems to make abandonment far less punishing for those who stay in the game, and less frequent overall. We are also making specific improvements for ranked play."

Pilots! The latest update for #StarWarsSquadrons is now live! Read the Release Notes here: https://t.co/N38R0plY2A pic.twitter.com/vwI2svD5Mr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) October 15, 2020

You can check out the full patch notes below:

General

Made improvements to the overall Fleet Battles tutorial experience

Fixed an issue where the player could experience a black screen during or after customizing their pilots

Fixed an issue where pilot models were blurry when being customized for some players

Fixed a typo on the profile page

Other stability improvements and minor fixes, including reduced crashing on PC

Story

Fixed an issue where dying during the Rebel prologue mission while fighting the Star Destroyer could block progress

Fixed an issue where medals could be reset after uninstalling or updating the game

Fixed an issue where players could not progress through Mission 3 if they defeated the Quasars too quickly

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck when launching missions from the options menu

Fixed an issue where the UI after completing the prologue through EA Play would not display correctly

Fixed an issue where medal earned in the single-player story could be reset after playing other activities (previously fixed on PC)

Challenges

Updated Challenge text to make it clearer that they cannot be completed in Solo vs AI

Social

Fixed an issue where players didn't populate the EA Friends List

Improved party stability

Dogfight

Fixed an issue where the game crashed while transitioning into a match

Selecting "Quick Match" will now remember your faction preference for Dogfight

Fleet Battles

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when loading into Fleet Battles

Fixed an issue where players could not use the "Customize Ship" option in the hangar during the Fleet Battles briefing room state

VR

Fixed the issue where cutscenes would appear broken on the Valve Index when using Origin

Improved performance while using Steam VR

Fixed an issue where the D-pad wouldn't work in the settings menu while using Steam VR

Made the fade to black transitions a smoother experience for Oculus Rift users

Fixed an flickering helmet issue on Victory poses for Oculus Quest users

UI

Challenges now more clearly indicate that they cannot be completed in Solo vs AI

Star Wars: Squadrons is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release later this year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It costs $39.99 and features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer, though it would appear that there are no plans for post-launch content additions at this time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

Star Wars: Squadrons is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release later this year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It costs $39.99 and features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer, though it would appear that there are no plans for post-launch content additions at this time.