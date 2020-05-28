Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Announced

✖

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was announced this week as a new Star Wars experience releasing this year from ILMxLAB, the creators of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. Set within a virtual reality environment, the action-adventure experience will send users back to the planet Batuu for more Star Wars stories. The events of the new Star Wars experience are set between what happened in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s also connected to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new attraction at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Lucasfilm and its ILMxLAB studio announced Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge on Thursday along with a preview of what to expect from the new experience when it releases later this year. Set within virtual reality again just like Vader Immortal was, users will see characters both new and familiar wrapped into an original story.

“Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and set on the outskirts of Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality,” a preview of the experience said. “The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars galaxy with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.”

A release date was not provided nor was a timeframe given for when Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge would be available beyond some time this year.

If you want to get an idea of what types of experiences you’ll see in Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, you could always try out Vader Immortal since the entire series is now available with all three episodes released. You’ll need a virtual reality setup on the PC platform to experience it which might be a barrier of entry for some people, but it’s one of the only Star Wars experiences of its kind and was received well by both Star Wars fans and virtual reality enthusiasts. It’s coming to the PlayStation VR platform in the summer, so if you’re already set up for those sorts of experiences on the PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to try it there soon.

