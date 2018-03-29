Star Wars: The Last Jedi Getting a Pinball FX Pack Next Month

(Source: Star Wars Home Page)

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi now available on DVD and Blu-Ray, fans are enjoying the latest chapter of the saga all over again, with a number of moments to choose from. But why stop there when you can celebrate in pinball form as well?

The official Star Wars page has confirmed that a Star Wars: The Last Jedi table pack for Pinball FX3 is on the way from Zen Studios. It’s set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices on April 17, with a release to follow on Nintendo Switch.

The table pack will feature two different tables, including one based on the Last Jedi film, and another featuring the Ahch-To Island, where Luke Skywalker has been dwelling for years.

According to the Star Wars page, “The Last Jedi table impressively incorporates the film’s planets into the playfield, while offering cleverly designed paths and targets that trigger cool animations, like Finn versus Phasma, and you can also jump around in the story.”

Meanwhile, on the Ahch-To table, “ramps, habit-trails, and other elements are more organic, as if they’re part of the island. (Plus, based on your performance, Chewie can catch some porgs, which is just kind of amazing.)”

David Szucs from Zen Studios talked a little about building the new table pack, and how it utilizes some amazing lighting effects. “The most important change for Pinball FX3 is our new lighting system, which can create real-time shadows and much better lighting effects. If you look at the flashers or the glowing balls in certain game modes, you’ll see what I’m talking about. Some neat specific examples would be charging up a ball with R2-D2 or starting Rey’s Wizard Mode on Ahch-To Island.”

He also talked about the design process. “Well, it was quite a challenge for us because when we started to work on the project, we knew very little of the upcoming movie. So in the beginning we had to guess what was going to happen and sometimes we came very close, like R2-D2 projecting holograms for Luke on Ahch-To Island — that was a lucky guess. As we knew more and more details, we tried to look for specific scenes or standout visuals that would work great as a game mode or toy on the tables. We were after the new additions to the Star Wars lore like the porgs, Canto Bight, or Kylo’s TIE silencer.”

He concluded, “We are proud to be part of the next set of Star Wars Pinball tables that look and feel fresh. We hope fans will have countless joyful hours playing these tables.”

Check out The Last Jedi table pack for Pinball FX3 on April 17. You can play it on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and mobile devices, and it should come soon to Nintendo Switch as well.

