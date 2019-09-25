Star Wars: Vader Immortal’s New Episode Is Now Available

The second episode of Vader Immortal, the Star Wars virtual reality experience for Oculus Rift and Quest created by ILMxLAB and Lucasfilm in collaboration with Oculus Studios, is now available. The experience launched today as part of a Facebook event revealed several tidbits of Oculus news — and there’s a new trailer which teases new enemies and lightsaber fights.

The trailer, which you can check out above, doesn’t exactly give anything noteworthy away, but it certainly hints at certain sections of the game potentially dealing with secrets from the Star Wars universe and the mystery beneath Mustafar. This falls in line with what we’ve seen from the previous episode, and is potentially setting up for even more.

Here’s how Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode II is described on the Oculus store, where it is available for $9.99:

“Continue your journey into the heart of Darth Vader’s dark fortress in Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode II. With the fearsome Sith Lord as your guide, you’ll perfect your lightsaber skills against terrifying new enemies, and master the Force as you discover the truth of an ancient mystery beneath the fiery surface of Mustafar.”

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode II is currently available for Oculus Rift and Quest for $9.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the VR series right here.