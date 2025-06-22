6 Star Wars Characters Who Need Their Own Game

The Star Wars universe is gigantic, and over the years, it has been filled to the brim with memorable characters. Whether in film, TV, or video games, there isn’t a shortage of characters for Star Wars creatives to pull from. That said, there are a few fan favorites and underappreciated stars who would be welcomed if given another shot in the spotlight.

Below, I’ve selected six characters from the extended Star Wars universe who would make excellent video game protagonists. On top of that, I’ve matched each character with a genre to keep each potential game feeling fresh. Here are the six Star Wars characters whom I’d love to see in a video game, presented in alphabetical order.

1) The Bad Batch

Star Wars: Republic Commando is one of the best Star Wars games in the franchise’s long history. The single-player, squad-based game was successful enough to get a 2021 port to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and a series of novels. Plans were in the works for a sequel called Imperial Commando, but that game was canceled before getting past the concept art stage.

Fortunately for fans, Lucasfilm eventually brought back the concept of Delta Squad in the form of The Bad Batch. The series enjoyed three seasons of mostly great television, but the group is perfectly suited to the video game sphere, especially if a developer wanted to re-imagine Republic Commando. A prequel to the TV series makes the most sense, but it’d be fun to see what a developer could do with a modern take on the squad shooter.

2) Darth Bane

While Darth Bane’s story isn’t as fleshed out as it was pre-Legends, that makes it ripe for exploration. The originator of the Sith’s Rule of Two is an astoundingly powerful force in the history of Star Wars, and putting players in his shoes for a third-person action game would be a blast.

Bane is a bad guy, but sometimes it’s fun to be bad. In fact, you could switch him out with a few other Sith lords like Darth Maul, Count Dooku, and General Grievous, and I would be just as excited. That said, Bane gives the developer more room to play since his story isn’t as well-trodden by other Star Wars media.

3) Dengar

Am I biased as the world’s biggest Dengar fan? Probably, but again, it’s fun to be bad! We’ve seen Star Wars have success with the exceptional Star Wars: Bounty Hunter during the PlayStation 2 and GameCube era, so why not try again with a new bounty hunter?

Dengar is not nearly as popular as Jango Fett. Many casual fans might not even know who Dengar is. That’s what makes him a great candidate for a video game. For most, he’s a blank book. The developer can do almost whatever they want with him. Plus, he lets the team bring in cameo characters like Boba Fett, Jabba the Hutt, and Han Solo.

4) Lando Calrissian

Lando has been in tons of Star Wars content over the years, including a notable appearance in 2024’s Star Wars: Outlaws. With that in mind, developers might decide to steer clear. However, if Donald Glover’s Lando film ever gets off the ground, somebody might look to cash in with a companion video game.

Seeing Lando star in an Outlaws-like open-world action game would be fun, but I’d rather have him be the lead of a new space combat game. It’s been five years since Star Wars: Squadrons dropped, so it’s about time to revisit space combat. Lando would give the potential game extra star power, hopefully taking it over the top and making it a standout success.

5) Mon Mothma

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma in Andor Season 2, Episode 9 — “Welcome to the Rebellion”

Like Lando, Mon Mothma has been represented very well since making her first appearance in Return of the Jedi. She’s been in several films, two different animated series, and has appeared in Andor and Ahsoka over the last few years. However, she’s only been in a few video games.

Let’s change that, giving Star Wars fans something completely different from what they’re used to. Mon Mothma isn’t going to star in a big action game, but she’d be perfectly cast in Star Wars’ version of Ace Attorney. You’d move about the galaxy trying to broker deals and sway the public, relying on your wits instead of your blaster or lightsaber.

6) Plo Koon

Finally, we have Plo Koon, though like Darth Bane, you could replace him with any notable Jedi from the canon. Simply put, Koon is a powerful character with a backstory ripe for exploration. We know where he ends up, but seeing how he got there could be entertaining.

It would also give developers a chance to explore the Clone Wars in much more detail, showing even more of what it was like to be a Jedi on the front lines. Regardless, I just want a modern take on The Force Unleashed, so please get a team on that, Lucasfilm.