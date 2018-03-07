Blizzard Celebrates StarCraft Anniversary With Free Crossover Items

StarCraft has been around for 20 years as of this month, a special occasion that Blizzard is celebrating by distributing free crossover items that’ll be available in other Blizzard games.

Everything from Diablo III to Hearthstone is getting in on the anniversary action this month with promotions going on throughout March to celebrate the original StarCraft’s big milestone. Skins and other items are some of the in-game rewards that players will receive with the gifts differing between Blizzard’s current catalog of games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new section of the StarCraft II site shows exactly what Blizzard has in store for players who swish to take part in the celebration with the first in-game item giveaways kicking off on March 6 with several of the limited log in periods required to net the rewards lasting until April. All of the items that each game gets are detailed below along with the requirements for obtaining the free loot, and images of exactly what the items will look like can be seen through the announcement page.

StarCraft: Remastered : Log in to StarCraft: Remastered after March 6 to receive a commemorative 20th Anniversary UI Skin for StarCraft: Remastered.

: Log in to StarCraft: Remastered after March 6 to receive a commemorative 20th Anniversary UI Skin for StarCraft: Remastered. StarCraft II : Log in to StarCraft II after March 6 to receive a special UI Skin for each race. Additionally, log in between March 6 and April 3 to receive a Portrait and Decal.

Log in to StarCraft II after March 6 to receive a special UI Skin for each race. Additionally, log in between March 6 and April 3 to receive a Portrait and Decal. Diablo III : Log in to Diablo III after March 6 to receive Dominion’s Revenge, a fearsome Battlecruiser-themed Pet.

: Log in to Diablo III after March 6 to receive Dominion’s Revenge, a fearsome Battlecruiser-themed Pet. Overwatch: Log in to Overwatch between March 6 and April 3 to receive the Sarah Kerrigan Ghost skin for Widowmaker.

Log in to Overwatch between March 6 and April 3 to receive the Sarah Kerrigan Ghost skin for Widowmaker. World of Warcraft : Between March 31 and April 6, /salute one of the following StarCraft-themed companion pets – Zergling, Grunty, Mini Thor, Baneling, or Zeradar – to receive the “Salute to StarCraft” Feat of Strength.

: Between March 31 and April 6, /salute one of the following StarCraft-themed companion pets – Zergling, Grunty, Mini Thor, Baneling, or Zeradar – to receive the “Salute to StarCraft” Feat of Strength. Heroes of the Storm : Log in to Heroes of the Storm between March 27 and April 7 to receive a 20th Anniversary Portrait for Protoss, Terran and Zerg.

: Log in to Heroes of the Storm between March 27 and April 7 to receive a 20th Anniversary Portrait for Protoss, Terran and Zerg. Hearthstone: Play a StarCraft-inspired Tavern Brawl between March 21 and 25 to receive three Kobolds & Catacombs packs!

In addition to the features that are described above, Blizzard also announced that a special video feature called “StarCraft is Life: A Celebration” will be released on March 31 that’ll highlight some of the biggest moments in the game’s history as told by StarCraft fans. On both March 30 and March 31, a stream on Twitch featuring some of the most prominent StarCraft personalities will also be taking place on Twitch to celebrate the anniversary.