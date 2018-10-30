‘StarCraft’ Getting Its Own Line of Beers At BlizzCon 2018

When fans head to BlizzCon later this week in Anaheim, they'll not only be able to see and feel their favorite games. They'll be able to...drink them?

Well, not specifically. You can't down Overwatch down your gullet. However, a new announcement from Blizzard has revealed that, as part of a 20th anniversary celebration for the franchise, StarCraft will be getting its own line of beers that will be distributed throughout the event (to those 21 and over, of course).

"At BlizzCon on November 2-3, 2018, we'll be serving up four (4) different con-exclusive StarCraft 20th anniversary beers with our friends at Bottle Logic: one for each classic StarCraft race, and a special commemorative anniversary ale," the company revealed in its press announcement.

The four flavors consist of Haze of Adun Hazy Pale Ale, the Nydus Nectar Tart Ale, the Stimpack Stout and the Power Overwhelming IPA will be available around the Anaheim Convention Center at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel bar while supplies last. While you're at it, you can also get the Power Overwhelming IPA at the surrounding Hilton hotels as well.

Here's the breakdown for each particular beer, in case something suits your fancy:

Power Overwhelming Anniversary IPA (5.9% ABV)

StarCraft's 20th anniversary commemorative beer, Power Overwhelming, is a soft, tropical, deliciously easy-to-drink IPA in a limited-edition collectible can. While it won't help you fuse into a supernal consciousness bent on eradicating the enemies of Aiur, you and a like-minded friend can line up your cans to show off both sides of a wraparound label that's greater than the sum of its parts.

Haze of Adun Pale Ale (5% ABV)

Haze of Adun's pure and shining golden hue was inspired by the armor elite templar wear into battle. Its downy mouthfeel and juicy citrus bitterness might fill you with the very same psychic relaxation that washes over protoss warriors after victory against the zerg, or that might be a complete stretch. The beer's still delicious.

Nydus Nectar Tart Ale (5% ABV)

Nydus Nectar is a tart berliner weisse brewed with heaps of fresh blueberries and raspberries to produce a distinctive, brilliant purple hue. Its aroma brings to mind the humid primordial funk of Zerus, and it tastes much, much better than disgorging dozens of zerglings from your tunnel-sized maw.

Stimpack Stout (8% ABV)

A unique, subtly smoky coffee beer, Stimpack Stout has considerably more pleasant after effects than the more traditional Dominion psych-up. It's lightly sweet and syrupy, and balances smoke and rich coffee flavors for a terran-friendly vibe that'll leave you vigorously defending the jukebox.

As far as how the beer line came together, Bottle Logic co-founder Brandon Buckner noted, "It's kind of wild to think about the overlap there, and then to see the overlap of beer-fans and Blizzard fans connecting over our collaboration at BlizzCon. It's really been a blast to have built so many great friendships with folks on the Blizzard teams."

So if you're going to the show, feel free to give these drinks a try while you can. (Again, if you're 21 and older.)

BlizzCon takes place on November 2 and 3.