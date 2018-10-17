‘StarCraft: Scavengers’: First Look at the Comic’s Final Issue

StarCraft continues to be an incredibly beloved franchise from the team over at Blizzard. With an immersive universe filled with lore and engaging characters, Dark Horse Comics has given us a new way to experience this incredible franchise with their comic book miniseries Scavengers.

Blizzard Entertainment is teaming up with Dark Horse once more to bring the final chapter to the StarCraft: Scavengers story arc and we’ve got your first look at what the last issue will bring:

According to Dark Horse, “A seemingly simple salvage operation goes horribly wrong when terran space scavengers and investigating Dominion forces are both tormented by an unseen, lethal monster! Writer Jody Houser (Spider-Man, Mother Panic) and artist Gabriel Guzmán (Star Wars, Mass Effect) collaborate on a thrilling new sci-fi series that expands the universe of Blizzard’s hit game.”

The story is gritty and dire, as one would expect from the iconic StarCraft franchise and the fourth and final issue brings a shocking close to a thrilling narrative. With such a talented team at the helm, and wonderful fan feedback regarding the first three issues in this miniseries, Scavengers is a good reason to stop constructing those additional pylons and get to reading!

In the beginning of the StarCraft: Scavengers miniseries, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet. The scavengers’ dangerous mission is seen from the point of view of a young, inexperienced engineer. The team must scavenge the ship’s priceless tech before it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere, but can they beat the clock and avoid being busted by Dominion police forces?

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty campaign.

StarCraft: Scavengers issue #4 is set for release on October 31, 2018 and is now available to pre-order!. It will be available both at local comic shops and online, though we do recommend that you support your local comic shop by requesting a copy there and helping out your local comic haunts!