Stardew Valley developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has been busy of late working on the new video game Haunted Chocolatier, but that doesn't mean all development has stopped on Stardew Valley. In fact, Barone has now confirmed that a 1.6 update for Stardew Valley is in the works, though anyone expecting major, huge changes in the update should likely rein in their expectations.

The last major Stardew Valley update, 1.5, was released in late 2020. When asked over on Twitter whether Stardew Valley would receive further updates, Barone responded in the affirmative, stating that Stardew Valley's 1.6 update is "mostly a modding-focused update" that will make the lives of modders easier. "There will be some new content but it won't be huge," Barone's response continued. You can check out the interaction for yourself embedded below:

1) 1.6, yes. But it's mostly a modding-focused update (makes modders lives easier). There will be some new content but it won't be huge. 1.7? Who knows.

2) Yes, but I haven't decided how deep the connection will be exactly. I want Haunted Chocolatier to have its own identity — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) June 23, 2022

"I don't want to make any promises for more updates, and I also don't want to say definitively that it's finished," said Barone late last year. "I think the game is in a very good place as it is, so I don't think it's necessary to add more to it. But at the same time, there's always room for improvement."

As noted above, the Stardew Valley 1.6 update is currently in the works, but there is no telling when it might release. The game's 1.5 update is currently available, though not on all platforms just yet. Stardew Valley itself is available on... pretty much everything. If you have a modern video game console or mobile device, chances are good that you have access to Stardew Valley in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here. As for Haunted Chocolatier, the title is currently in development for the PC with no official release date announced as of yet.

Are you excited to learn that Stardew Valley will continue to receive some further updates? What do you think about the state of Stardew Valley currently? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T GamesRadar+]