Stardew Valley Creator Reveals What's Coming in Massive New 1.6 Update

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has revealed what will be coming in the farming sim's next major update. Over the course of the past year, Barone has confirmed that update version 1.6 for Stardew Valley would come about at some point, but hasn't previously provided many details on what it would entail. Now, we've learned more about what Stardew Valley update 1.6 will have in store, while also gleaning more about the status of Barone's next big project.

In a new message shared on Twitter today, Barone reiterated that development on Stardew Valley patch 1.6 is still happening. So much so, in fact, that Barone has decided to table his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. Barone first revealed Haunted Chocolatier back in 2021 and made clear that the project was still pretty far off from being released. Now, thanks to his continuing efforts to support Stardew Valley, it looks like Chocolatier has been pushed back even further.

"There is going to be a Stardew 1.6 update," Barone said simply in his tweet. "It's mostly changes for modders (which will make it easier and more powerful to mod). But there is also new game content, albeit much less than [update] 1.5. I'm taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on this at the moment. Then back to Haunted Chocolatier."

Currently, Barone hasn't provided any specific release windows or estimates about when Stardew Valley version 1.6 might be arriving. Given that this patch is now Barone's main focus, though, it seems likely that we'll hear more about launch plans later in 2023. Whenever this long-awaited patch does release, it will feasibly come to PC and consoles first and then mobile platforms down the road, much like with past updates.

