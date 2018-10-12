This ‘Stardew Valley’ Mod Adds ‘Dragon Quest’ Enemies Into the Mix

If you follow us here at ComicBook Gaming, then you know we love our mods. With the recent news that Stardew Valley’s multiplayer update is now live, what better way to show off even more ways to play? Especially if you’re a Dragon Quest fan as well.

This is a very simple mod, one that the creator even admitted “Something I did out of boredom; I am no artist.” Even still, it’s adorable, it’s fun, and it’s a perfect blend of two very loved franchises.

Here’s what the mod actually changes in Stardew Valley:

Slime – Slime

Bat – Dracky

Skeleton – Skeleton

Big Slime – Crownless King Slime

Duggy – Muddy Hand

Ghost – Ghost

Don’t let those vacant smiles fool you, they are out for blood. OK, maybe not blood, but they are a nuisance. Though the creator did say that this was a quick project to fill in the time, they did vaguely mention that they were considering adding more content later. Presumably that will be based on how popular this mod is so that’s why we decided to write about it.

Go forth, mod, and give us more Dragon Quest mods for Stardew Valley! You can download the mod yourself right here.

As far as Stardew Valley goes, the multiplayer update is currently live on PC for both Steam and GOG members. “Stardew Valley now supports up to 4 player co-op,” the creator mentioned said. “Co-op is nearly identical to single-player, but with 1-3 other friends playing together with you to achieve a common goal. Any single player game can be ‘converted’ to a co-op game by having Robin build one or more cabins on your farm.”

Here’s what you need to know about accessing the new co-op feature:

Host a new co-op game

Re-host an existing co-op game

Join a new farm (provided that any of your friends are hosting and have a cabin available for you)

Re-join a farm (provided that the host is in-game)

Join a LAN game (by entering the IP address of the host)

Enter an invite code (generated by the host) to join a game (this allows for Steam/GOG crossplay)

Happy gaming!

H/T to my fellow modders over at PC Gamer.