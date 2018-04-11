Stardew Valley Multiplayer Status Update From Creator, Including Platform Release Order

We’ve known that the charming world of Stardew Valley was adding multiplayer for quite some time now, but an update on its progress was definitely overdue. Luckily, the creator himself has taken to social media to provide a little insight as to when we’ll finally be able to take part in glorious co-op.
Here’s what creator “ConcernedApe” had to say on his Twitter:
Update on Stardew Valley multiplayer: still making good progress on fixing bugs, if all goes well it should be ready in about a month— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 10, 2018
Though it’s not an exact date, next month seems very promising! And we’d definitely rather they take their time on making it work properly rather than a rush job. The creator also took to the corresponding thread to answer a few fan questions:
yup!— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 10, 2018
PC first, then switch, then both Xbox and PS4. Not exactly sure on the timetable for those. This tweet is referring to PC/Mac/Linux— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 10, 2018
Oh wow .. Switch before other consoles .. That’s a shock .. is the player base bigger than Xbox??— Capt Bongbeard (@McDabbin716) April 10, 2018
Some of the responses were also just plain hyped, with hilarious gifs and words of excitement to celebrate the latest update. It is interesting to see that the Nintendo Switch seems to be receiving priority following the PC addition, though with the Indie focus it does make sense. The mechanics of the game also pair wonderfully with the hybrid console’s designs, and being able to take this relaxing title on the go is a dream come true.
There’s a lot to love about Stardew Valley even without multiplayer. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, learn more about this charming title below:
You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!
- Turn your overgrown field into a lively farm! Raise animals, grow crops, start an orchard, craft useful machines, and more! You’ll have plenty of space to create the farm of your dreams.
- Improve your skills over time. As you make your way from a struggling greenhorn to a master farmer, you’ll level up in 5 different areas: farming, mining, combat, fishing, and foraging. As you progress, you’ll learn new cooking and crafting recipes, unlock new areas to explore, and customize your skills by choosing from a variety of professions.
- Become part of the local community. With over 30 unique characters living in Stardew Valley, you won’t have a problem finding new friends! Each person has their own daily schedule, birthday, unique mini-cutscenes, and new things to say throughout the week and year. As you make friends with them, they will open up to you, ask you for help with their personal troubles, or tell you their secrets! Take part in seasonal festivals such as the luau, haunted maze, and feast of the winter star.
- Explore a vast, mysterious cave. As you travel deeper underground, you’ll encounter new and dangerous monsters, powerful weapons, new environments, valuable gemstones, raw materials for crafting and upgrading tools, and mysteries to be uncovered.
- Breathe new life into the valley. Since JojaMart opened, the old way of life in Stardew Valley has changed. Much of the town’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair. Help restore Stardew Valley to it’s former glory by repairing the old community center, or take the alternate route and join forces with Joja Corporation.
- Court and marry a partner to share your life on the farm with. There are 12 available bachelors and bachelorettes to woo, each with unique character progression cutscenes. Once married, your partner will live on the farm with you. Who knows, maybe you’ll have kids and start a family?
- Spend a relaxing afternoon at one of the local fishing spots. The waters are teeming with seasonal varieties of delicious fish. Craft bait, bobbers, and crab pots to help you in your journey toward catching every fish and becoming a local legend!
- Donate artifacts and minerals to the local museum.
- Cook delicious meals and craft useful items to help you out. With over 100 cooking and crafting recipes, you’ll have a wide variety of items to create. Some dishes you cook will even give you temporary boosts to skills, running speed, or combat prowess. Craft useful objects like scarecrows, oil makers, furnaces, or even the rare and expensive crystalarium.
- Customize the appearance of your character and house. With hundreds of decorative items to choose from, you’ll have no trouble creating the home of your dreams!