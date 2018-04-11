Stardew Valley Multiplayer Status Update From Creator, Including Platform Release Order

We’ve known that the charming world of Stardew Valley was adding multiplayer for quite some time now, but an update on its progress was definitely overdue. Luckily, the creator himself has taken to social media to provide a little insight as to when we’ll finally be able to take part in glorious co-op.

Here’s what creator “ConcernedApe” had to say on his Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Update on Stardew Valley multiplayer: still making good progress on fixing bugs, if all goes well it should be ready in about a month — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 10, 2018

Though it’s not an exact date, next month seems very promising! And we’d definitely rather they take their time on making it work properly rather than a rush job. The creator also took to the corresponding thread to answer a few fan questions:

PC first, then switch, then both Xbox and PS4. Not exactly sure on the timetable for those. This tweet is referring to PC/Mac/Linux — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) April 10, 2018

Oh wow .. Switch before other consoles .. That’s a shock .. is the player base bigger than Xbox?? — Capt Bongbeard (@McDabbin716) April 10, 2018

Some of the responses were also just plain hyped, with hilarious gifs and words of excitement to celebrate the latest update. It is interesting to see that the Nintendo Switch seems to be receiving priority following the PC addition, though with the Indie focus it does make sense. The mechanics of the game also pair wonderfully with the hybrid console’s designs, and being able to take this relaxing title on the go is a dream come true.

There’s a lot to love about Stardew Valley even without multiplayer. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, learn more about this charming title below:

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!