Stardew Valley Nintendo Switch Update Adds Video Recording, Fixes Crash Issues

The newest update for the Nintendo Switch version of Stardew Valley that includes new features and plenty of bugfixes is now available to download.

Nintendo’s hit console got its own version of the acclaimed farming and settlement simulator recently, a game that many considered a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch. Since it was released, it’s been received fairly well like it was on other systems, and several updates have continued to iron out problems and improve the overall experience. The latest patch is no exception, an update that should help Switch owners move closer to a seamless farming experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are the full patch notes for Stardew Valley’s 1.2.36 patch: