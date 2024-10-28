Starfield 2 Will be “One Hell of a Game,” Says Former Bethesda Developer

Creating a new video game franchise is difficult. Development is a time consuming process, and the cost of making a AAA game has been steadily rising. It’s a huge risk creating something big and new, as there isn’t anything established to build on. That was the crux of the argument made by Bruce Nesmith in a recent interview with VideoGamer. Nesmith served as a designer on Starfield, before leaving Bethesda in 2021. The designer notes that on games like Skyrim, the team was able to improve on elements that had already proven successful, and that leaves him optimistic for Starfield 2, should the game ever happen.

“When we built Skyrim, we had the tremendous advantage of Oblivion, which had the tremendous advantage of Morrowind. All that stuff was there for us,” Nesmith told VideoGamer. “All we had to do was continue to improve and add new stuff in. We didn’t have to start from the ground up. If we’d had to start from the ground up, that would have been another two or three years of development time.”

For that reason, Nesmith argues that Starfield 2 will prove to be “one hell of a game,” as the developers will be able to focus on polishing the areas that need work, and improving on elements that are already well-regarded. The argument makes a lot of sense, as there have been plenty of video game sequels that are more fondly remembered than the original; Nesmith specifically mentions franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Dragon Age, which needed a sequel or two before they were able to reach the highs both of those series are now known for. Unfortunately, sequels are rarely a guaranteed thing, and there has been no announcements about a Starfield sequel at this time. Bethesda is still adding new content to the current game, and it seems The Elder Scrolls 6 is the publisher’s big priority after that. Whether that means the company will even have time to work on another Starfield is anyone’s guess!

While a Starfield sequel is not a guarantee, we do know that the game will be supported with DLC for the foreseeable future. The game’s first major expansion, Shattered Space, was released last month. Director Todd Howard has also indicated that players can expect to see yearly expansions, which could help to improve the current game’s standing.

That’s not to say that Starfield was a critical flop. The current game was mostly well-received, with ComicBook’s official review awarding it a score of 4 out of 5. In his review, Tanner Dedmon specifically stated that the game had “room to grow,” citing many areas where Starfield fell short of Bethesda’s best. It remains to be seen whether Starfield will be able to live up to its potential, but hopefully we can get a sequel that builds on the best parts, with the benefit of hindsight. As Nesmith notes, it should take significantly less time to develop, at the very least.

