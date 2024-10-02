Xbox Series X and S Users Surprised With Starfield Freebie

All Xbox Series X and S console owners have been surprised with a free item tied to Bethesda's Starfield. As of this week, Bethesda finally let loose Starfield: Shattered Space, which is the RPG's first major expansion. And while players are still diving into everything new that Shattered Space has to offer, Xbox is celebrating the DLC's arrival by giving out a freebie to everyone who owns aa current Xbox console, regardless of if they've played Starfield.

Available now, a new dynamic background related to Starfield: Shattered Space has been added to Xbox consoles. This latest background for Xbox Series X and S is specifically based on the key art for Shattered Space. Since it's a dynamic background, this dashboard cosmetic features subtle movements that make the image come to life.

To access this new background for yourself, all you have to do is navigate to the Settings section of your Xbox Series X or S console. From here, enter the Personalization tab, which will then allow you to visit the "My Background" section. You'll then see a new area for dynamic backgrounds, which is where this Starfield: Shattered Space theme should reside alongside all other free backgrounds that Xbox has previously released.

Bring all the wonder of space to your console with the new #Starfield Shattered Space dynamic background for Xbox Series X|S!



✨ Enable it by going to Settings ➡️ Personalization ➡️ My background ➡️ Dynamic backgrounds pic.twitter.com/KYJPtuFpeW — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 30, 2024

Even for those who might not be that hot on Starfield, it's hard to deny that this new Xbox wallpaper is pretty sleek. It's made all the better by the fact that PlayStation 5 users still can't use themes on their console of choice. While this has somewhat changed within the past month as Sony implemented a new "Welcome Hub" on PS5 that has dynamic backgrounds, these still aren't the same as the themes that were once seen on PS4. As such, Xbox still has the leg up on PlayStation when it comes to dashboard themes, especially since so many of them are given out for free.

How do you feel about this new Starfield: Shattered Space theme that has come to Xbox Series X and S? And do you plan to use this background for yourself? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.