New Starfield Leak Teases Release Date Announcement

A new leak associated with the upcoming RPG Starfield may tease that Bethesda is gearing up to announce the game's new release date soon. Originally, Starfield was poised to come to Xbox and PC in November 2022 before being delayed into the first half of next year. Since that delay, Bethesda hasn't said anything further about when Starfield will end up launching. After such a long period of silence, though, it looks like eager fans may finally be getting updated in the near future about the game's arrival.

Spotted by users on Reddit, a handful of updates have recently been made to the Starfield page on Steam. While the nature of these behind-the-scenes updates isn't exactly clear, it seems that Bethesda has changed the game's placeholder release date in addition to adding a new "package," which is likely associated with DLC or a Season Pass. These alterations suggest that Bethesda is preparing to make an announcement related to Starfield at some point in the near future, although the publisher has yet to confirm that it's gearing up to share news on the title any time soon.

Assuming that Starfield is still on track to release in the first half of 2023, it seems likely that we'll get some more substantial information about the game before the year is over. Whether that means we'll hear about the title's new launch date soon though remains to be seen. In all likelihood, Bethesda will want to ensure that the next release date it announces for Starfield is one that it will absolutely be able to stick to in order to avoid further delays.

Regardless of when Starfield does release, it will be coming to both Xbox Series X and PC platforms. Assuming that a launch date announcement comes about in the near future, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com once we learn more.

