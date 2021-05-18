New Starfield Rumor Is Sure to Divide Fans

✖

A new Starfield rumor has surfaced, and it's already dividing fans looking forward to the new Bethesda game. According to various rumors and scuttlebutt, Starfield is scheduled to release sometime between late 2021 and early 2022 via the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. That's right, it's apparently not coming to PS5, but it's apparently coming to Xbox One as well, making it a cross-gen release.

Bethesda hasn't said a peep about Starfield since announcing it at E3 2018, but it's been in the headlines since then fairly consistently thanks to rumors, reports, leaks, and plenty of speculation. It's a big release and the first proper Bethesda Game Studios' release since 2015's Fallout 4.

When Bethesda announced Starfield, they billed it as a next-gen experience. This may still be true, but it sounds like it may also be a last-gen experience as well.

Over on Twitter, Windows Central editor and Xbox insider, Jez Corden, relayed word that he is "almost certain that it's cross-gen" game. Now, it's unclear how much of this speculation versus scoop, but you'd assume Corden has heard a couple of things that have led him to make this claim.

It would make sense for Starfield to be a cross-gen game, as being a next-gen-only game leaves a lot of money on the table. However, while those on PS4 and Xbox One will rejoice if this true, others on PS5, Xbox Series X, and high-end PCs aren't as excited.

if #Starfield is cross gen.. thats a MAJOR L @XboxP3 ... 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Showan Watson (@ShowanW) May 18, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Bethesda has not commented on any of this. So far, it hasn't commented on a single Starfield rumor, report, or leak, so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Is Starfield possibly being a cross-gen game a bad thing or does it not matter?