Starfield Videos Reveal Three New Locations

✖

Even though the game itself is still very far off from releasing, Bethesda Game Studios has today given fans a brief new look at what its upcoming RPG, Starfield, will have in store when it launches next year. Specifically, the developer has released three new videos which highlight a handful of different locations that players will be able to travel to in-game.

As a whole, these new Starfield videos aren't too lengthy, with each lasting only about one minute. And as you may have already expected, each one doesn't feature any actual in-game footage from Starfield. Instead, Bethesda just opts to highlight each locale with some concept art and accompanying voiceover.

You can find all three videos right here:

Akila

Akila is said to be a capital city within Starfield and is home to a group known as the Freestar Collective. This city houses a wide variety of different people and contains a massive wall encircling the town. The reason for this is because the outside territories are filled with monsters that Bethesda describes as a combination of a wolf and a velociraptor.

Neon

Neon is a unique city that resides on an aquatic planet. Rather than sitting on land, though, Neon finds itself perched atop a large fishing platform. While Neon might look beautiful, though, the main allure of the city is that it legalizes a drug known as Aurora. The drug is one that pulls in people from across the galaxy who are looking to take on its psychedelic effects for themselves.

New Atlantis

Lastly, New Atlantis is a spaceport that serves as the capital city of a group called the United Colonies. The UC is the most powerful faction within the world of Starfield, which in turn seems to suggest that New Atlantis will be one of the largest areas in the game. It's also said to be the truest reflection of the overarching universe that Starfield has in store for players.

--

If you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, Starfield is set to release next year on November 11, 2022. When it releases, it will be available solely on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

What do you happen to think about these new videos for Starfield? And are you planning to pick the game up when it launches in 2022? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.