New Starfield Trailer Rumored to Release This Month

A new trailer for Starfield, which is the latest open-world RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, is rumored to be releasing later this month. Over the course of the past year, Bethesda has continued to talk about Starfield in a pretty open manner. Not only do we already know about when the game is going to release, but those in charge at the studio have continued to stress that more information on the project will be coming soon enough. And while we don’t have any firm ideas on when new Starfield info will be dropping, it looks like the next couple of weeks could bring about some big news.

In a rumor that originated on 4chan, one user suggested that Bethesda is planning to stick to the same sort of marketing schedule for Starfield that it did with The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. This is primarily because both games will have launched on the same date (November 11) once Starfield does release. With this in mind, the user stated that a new trailer for Starfield will be dropping on February 23, 2022. This is because all the way back in 2011, Bethesda also released a new trailer for Skyrim on this same date.

While this notion might sound unbelievable on its own, there is one additional reason that suggests this rumor could be plausible. On February 24th, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard is set to present Xbox head, Phil Spencer, with a lifetime achievement award at the DICE Awards. This event is said to also see both Howard and Spencer interacting with members of the press wherein they will talk a bit more about what Starfield will have in store. As such, the release of this new trailer on the 23rd is said to be dropping as a way for Howard and Spencer to have new things to say about the game.

Again, it’s worth stressing that this rumor should be taken with a pretty major grain of salt. Since the source of this information is 4chan, there’s no way to verify if anything that has been said here is legitimate. That being said, the general logic behind this rumor makes a lot of sense

Obviously, if we do end up getting a new trailer for Starfield later this month, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com once it goes live. Until that time, you can plan to play the game later this year on November 11, 2022, for Xbox Series X and PC.