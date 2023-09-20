Starfield Exploit Lets You Earn Over 9 Million Credits per Hour

Bethesda's Starfield has been out for a few weeks now, but players are still finding ways to get around the game's systems and get things they weren't meant to. Early on, we saw a player use a glitch to get one of the best spacesuits in the game, but the latest exploit takes things a step further. If you're one of the 10 million players who have jumped into Starfield, you'll want to give this glitch a look. Using it, you can earn over nine million credits per hour with relative ease.

How To Earn Nine Million Credits per Hour in Starfield

This credit-making method was discovered by YouTuber DPJ (via GamesRadar) who has found several different glitches for making money in Starfield, but this one is the best yet. It lets you earn 160,000 credits every minute once you're able to learn the ins and outs of DPJ's method. The first thing you'll need to make sure you do is put one point into the Boost Pack Training Skill and you'll be ready to get started.

Once you have the Boost Pack Training skill in place, you'll want to head to Narion, which can be found right by Alpha Centauri. More specifically, you want to go the the Stroud-Eklund Staryard location with the Narion system. From the entrance, you need to walk straight forward until you a room with some items on a wall. There's a small ramp before the wall that you can use to clip through the wall. The video above can show you exactly where to aim, but essentially, you're looking to clip through the red object on the wall that's just behind a stanchion and next to a small ramp.

Right after you step through the wall, you'll need to boost to your left and land on a small outcropping behind the wall you just clipped out of. You'll then want to jump across the gap to the roof of the building over there. Then, you'll need to turn left and use the boost to reach an outcropping below you. Turn left again and you'll see a chest that has 160,000 credits waiting for you.

To reset the chest, you just need to fly to Venus (it's the closest place that works), land on the planet, and then go into your ship and wait for six hours. If you've done it correctly, you should be able to quickly hop back to Stroud-Eklund Staryard and do the glitch again. Once you get in the groove, you'll easily clear nine million credits in an hour. Alternatively, if you don't want to farm credits, you can just come back whenever you need some extra cash.

Starfield is available now on Xbox and PC platforms. Keep in mind that it's available on Game Pass, so if you're already a subscriber, you'll get the game at no extra cost.