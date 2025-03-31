Starfield Was Planned to Release on PS5 By Now, Claims Report

A new report has claimed that Bethesda previously planned to release Starfield on PS5 consoles in 2024 but opted not to do so for one reason or another. As Xbox has continued to bring over games like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Grounded to PS5, questions have started to circle about when Starfield will inevitably make the jump to PlayStation. To this point, Xbox and Bethesda haven’t confirmed that Starfield will ever arrive on PS5, but plenty of past rumors have indicated otherwise. Now, assuming that a new report is accurate, it seems that the Starfield port for PS5 might already be done and is simply waiting to release at the optimal time.

Mentioned on an episode of The Xbox Two podcast, reporter Tom Warren said that Starfield was at one point expected to hit PS5 alongside the release of the game’s Shattered Space expansion, which released in September 2024. This PS5 launch obviously didn’t end up happening for reasons that Warren says are unclear. Regardless, he went on to mention that Bethesda has been working on the PS5 version of Starfield for quite some time and it “should be ready” to release at any point.

In all likelihood, Xbox seems like it’s trying to stagger out its PS5 ports from one another as best it can. The publisher has already shown in the past that it is willing to delay games completely, as it did with Avowed, to give them enough distance from one another. Given that Forza Horizon 5, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and DOOM: The Dark Ages are all planned to release on PS5 in the next month and a half alone, this suggests that Starfield might not hit the platform until a bit later in 2025.

Even if Starfield is taking longer than many would like to release on PS5, what seems to be a virtual guarantee is that the spacefaring RPG will hit the platform eventually. Not only have plenty of credible rumors and reports indicated as much, but a prominent leak from earlier this month also pointed to Starfield landing on PlayStation 5 consoles. As such, hopefully it won’t take much longer for those on PlayStation platforms to be able to check out the latest open-world RPG from Bethesda.

