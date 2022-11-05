Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox

Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.

With the pair of games sharing a release window, there's been some speculation about which is coming first. Recently, Xbox answered this question, confirming Redfall will release before Starfield. If both of these games hold their first half release windows, this probably means Redfall is a March/April game while Starfield is more of a May/June game. That said, and for what it's worth, we don't expect Starfield to release within this window based on the rumblings we've heard here and there. A holiday 2023 release seems more likely. Redfall on the other hand looks poised to arrive on time.

Whenever Starfield does release, it will be one of the biggest releases of the year, at least in terms of anticipation. It remains to be seen if Bethesda Game Studios still has it, as the last time it delivered a classic was a decade ago when it released Skyrim.

Starfield is in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the upcoming RPG, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about it, courtesy of an official product description:

"Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4," reads said description. "In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."

H/T, Skill Up.