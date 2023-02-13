Starfield Release Date Leaked

The Starfield release date has seemingly leaked online. And according to the leak, PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users will be getting their hands on the RPG this summer. A rumor from last week suggested the game is coming out in June, and this new leak reinforces this rumor. The leak comes the way of GOG Galaxy, which lists the game for release on June 29, 2023. Of course, this could be an error, but the specificity of the date is odd if it is an error. Typically, when there is an error like this it's a release window/placeholder date. Whatever the case, the date is a Thursday.

As you may know, the most common day of the week for AAA releases is Friday, followed by Tuesday. Almost every AAA game releases on one of these two days. However, there have been a few games here and there that have released on Thursday. For example, Cyberpunk 2077 was released on a Thursday. In other words, the date being a Thursday isn't enough to write it off.

That said, while the leak can't be written off, it should be taken with a grain of salt. The leak could suggest an official announcement is imminent though, and even if one isn't, the leak could accelerate these plans.

Starfield is set to release via Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Officially, the game is slated to release sometime by the end of June. If the leak is accurate, it's coming at the very end of this window. Below, you can read more about spacefaring RPG, courtesy of an official game description:

"Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4," reads an official blurb about the game. In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."