Starfield Isn't Even the Best RPG Released This Week

Starfield isn't out on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC until next week, but reviews went live for the new Bethesda RPG this week. Metacritic scores change over time, but right now the Xbox Series X|S version boasts an 87 on Metacritic while the PC version is one point higher at 88. These are respectable scores and roughly equal to Bethesda Game Studio's Fallout 4. That said, while it was the most high profile RPG release of the week it's actually not the highest-rated RPG to release this week. That honor belongs to Sea of Stars, which has Metacritic scores that range from 88 to 91, depending on the platform. Does this mean Sea of Stars is a better RPG? Hard to say. They do two very different things at two very different levels of ambition, but it is the higher rated of the two games. There's no denying this.

As noted, Metacritic scores are fluid and change over time, but they rarely go up. Over time, it's actually more common for a Metacritic score to drop by a couple points. This is especially common with bigger releases. In other words, it's unlikely Starfield will ever pass Sea of Stars in this regard.

As for Sea of Stars, it is an old school RPG and the sophomore effort from Sabotage Studio, an independent developer who made its name in 2018 with The Messenger. And apparently the game is quite good or at least that's what its Metacritic scores suggest. Those familiar with the studio's previous game won't be too surprised by this, but it's worth noting The Messenger is an action-platformer, aka a very different game. In other words, it's a bit surprising the studio could take this experience and turn it into an even better RPG.

"Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics," reads an official elevator pitch of the RPG. "It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer."

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Starfield hasn't released yet, but it's available via early access. If you have played it, do you think it's better or worse than its rating, and what do you think about Sea of Stars boasting a higher rating?