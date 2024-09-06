Starfield: Shattered Space Update Confirms New Crafting Feature and Over 50 Locations

Starfield is officially one year old as of September 6th, and to commemorate the one-year anniversary, Bethesda Game Studios dropped a few new details about the upcoming Shattered Space expansion. Starfield: Shattered Space will feature over 50 new locations for players to visit, according to Bethesda, as well as more new types of enemies to fill these additional areas. This tease comes before the Shattered Space release planned for the end of the month on September 30th.

No new trailer for Shattered Space was released today ahead of its launch, but the Bethesda Game Studios Twitter account did impart those details about crafting, enemies, locations, and more unto Starfield players as it looked back on the game's first anniversary. High-level details about Shattered Space have been shared in the past including the tease that this expansion would focus on the planet Va'Ruun'kai and those that worship the Great Serpent, but the new details shown get more specific about what Starfield players can expect:

New Starfield: Shattered Space Details

Over 50 new locations to discover and explore across Va'ruun'kai

New grenades to craft that stem from organic material you gather (and it's gross)

Formidable new enemies – be on your guard for Redeemed and Vortex Horrors...

You haven't seen the last of Zealots, Spacers, or the Crimson Fleet... As you explore the planet be on the lookout for those taking advantage of the situation

Unfortunately for those who may have been holding off on playing Starfield or want to get it on a different platform, the one-year anniversary brought Shattered Space details, but not a sale. Starfield is still being sold at the full price of $69.99 on both the Xbox and Steam stores, though you can always play the game via one of the Xbox Game Pass subscriptions instead.

Starfield: Shattered also happens to be releasing at a very busy time for games in general. The Casting of Frank Stone from Supermassive Entertainment and the PS5 exclusive Astro Bot from Team Asobi are both already out, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is on the horizon, and games like the PC version of God of War: Ragnarok and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be out later in the month.