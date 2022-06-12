Starfield Director Says Bethesda is "Putting on Finishing Touches"

✖

Starfield is easily one of the most anticipated games right now and fans are eager to get their first look at it soon. It's heavily expected that Bethesda will have some sort of big info and gameplay blowout for Starfield tomorrow at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. Bethesda has been hyping the game up for years now and it's looking like they're finally ready to show us what the game actually is after vague teases and general promises. Sadly, we'll have to wait a while before we get to play it as Starfield was recently delayed to 2023 after previously being slated for a release in November 2022. As of right now, there's no concrete release date, but a recent leak suggested it will come in "early 2023".

Either way, it sounds like Bethesda is locking everything in place and beginning to polish Starfield. During a recent media briefing (via GamesRadar), Starfield game director Todd Howard confirmed that they're putting the "finishing touches" on the game right now, meaning the game is likely entering the final stages of development. Xbox's Phil Spencer also took time to express his excitement for Starfield and what he believes it means for the Xbox brand following the acquisition of ZeniMax and Bethesda.

"Starfield for me is a unique opportunity," said Spencer. "Todd Howard has been a friend for an awful long time, and the fact that Bethesda Game Studios is working on a new IP, which has been a long time [coming]... This will be a hallmark for us – in terms of the acquisition of ZeniMax, getting to work with Todd, and bringing this game to market."

It's unclear if Bethesda will be ready to share a new release date for Starfield at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase tomorrow. If they're polishing the game now, they likely have a pretty firm idea of when they plan to release the game. Only time will tell if it comes to fruition, but we can keep our fingers crossed in the meantime.

Starfield will release exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023. Are you excited for Starfield? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.