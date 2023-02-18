New Starfield Leak Gets Debunked

Starfield players looking for any kinds of scraps on the game got their hopes up recently thanks to a "leak" which was meant to offer a glimpse of an upcoming trailer, but it appears that leak wasn't real at all. Someone has already owned up to the fact that the image in question was a fake one created by AI technology which leaves us now with no more Starfield news than we had before plus a distressing new possibility when it comes to people sharing "leaks."

A Reddit user shared the purported leak in a thread within the Starfield subreddit, an image which bore the usual signs of a leak like this. It was a blurry photo that looked like a picture taken of someone's monitor with some Starfield branding on it and an "Official" banner that sure looked like it was supposed to make it seem as though this came from a trailer.

Right after that image, however, was the original. The Reddit poster shared a screencap from what looks like it might've been a Discord chat which said this was an AI-generated image made via Midjourney. So as quickly as it came, our latest Starfield leak has already been debunked.

To be fair, the image in question was one that many people probably didn't even see initially anyway. The Reddit thread where someone called it out as being fake was an example of that with many people chiming in to say that they hadn't even had time to see the initial image before someone debunked it. Discussions about the image suggested that this fake was supposed to capture the likeness of a Starfield character named Sarah, though it's unclear if that was the intent or if someone just wanted to generate a passable Starfield leak.

Starfield leaks and rumors are aplenty these days given that there's been little information about the game shared lately, but that'll hopefully change soon whenever the Starfield event gets underway in the future. Xbox and Bethesda announced it earlier in the year but declined to set a date for it, and in recent discussions about the event, it seems the game's team still isn't ready to commit to anything just yet.