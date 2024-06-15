Starfield Gets an Update, Here's What It Does

Starfield got a pretty big update not long ago that integrated the Creation Club content that's been in other Bethesda games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. That update was around 18GB which made sense considering how much was in it, but this week, Starfield got yet another update. It was only about 3GB, so not nearly as big, but it confused players by going out first before there were any patch notes to go along with it, so players weren't quite sure what the purpose of the update was after getting such as large one already.

The patch notes for the update did eventually come out, and they confirmed that this was actually more of a hotfix than a real update. As expected, this hotfix was meant to be a follow-up to some of the bugs and other issues introduced in the larger Creation update. Despite being around 3GB in size, this latest update hotfix really only has four different changes to note.

Those changes can be listed below courtesy of the patch notes shared on socials and on the Starfield site:

Starfield Hotfix Patch Notes for June 14th

The Starjacker: Adrastos will now respond correctly even if he was scanned or shot prior

Creations: New animations from downloaded Creations will now function properly without rebooting

Fixes to improve stability

Additionally, new Art Tools have been added to the Starfield Creation Kit.

When the update came out, Starfield players were quick to notice some specific things that'd already been fixed in regards to the Creation system, so if you were having issues with it previously, it may be worth checking on some of those items again to see if they're working correctly now.

"So at least one thing is 'fixed,'" one Starfield player said in the game's subreddit. My Starborn Gravis suit wasn't spawning in previously. Downloaded the update and it's now sitting in my room in the Lodge where it's supposed to be. Gotta be hotfixes for stuff that wasn't working in Creations."

The Creation content added to Starfield was again controversial just as it's been in Skyrim and Fallout 4 since players essentially see much of that content as paid mods, but some at least expressed hope after this update that the fact that Creation content is in the game now will hopefully lead to more frequent updates and hotfixes for Starfield.