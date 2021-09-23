Stargate SG-1 Tabletop Roleplaying Game Coming in October

Stargate SG-1 is returning to tabletop gaming with a new roleplaying game. Wyvern Games has announced plans to publish Stargate SG-1 Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook, with a release date scheduled for October. The Stargate SG-1 game’s publication follows a successful Kickstarter that raised over $425,000 in October 2020. The game is set after Season 6, Episode 9 of the popular Stargate SG-1 series and focuses on the establishment of a secret offworld site designated as the Phoenix Site.

Stargate SG-1 is a continuation of the 1994 sci-fi movie Stargate and greatly expanded that franchise’s universe over its 214 episode run. The show wrapped in 2007 after a ten season run, but spawned two spin-off shows. The franchise has sat mostly dormant since 2018 after the release of a Stargate Origins webseries. However, a new Stargate television series is currently in development. This is the second Stargate tabletop roleplaying game – AEG published a Stargate RPG back in 2003, but it was discontinued a few years later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Stargate SG-1 Roleplaying Game uses rules compatible with Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. Players will choose between five Races and six Classes and an origin story when building their character. The game uses classless leveling after 5th level, with a focus on Feats to continue to build a character’s skills and reflect the more grounded nature of the Stargate universe compared to a high fantasy setting. Notably, the rules for Stargate SG-1 Roleplaying Game also includes an expanded set of social and plot mechanics, and players can earn Determination Points and Moxie to influence social interactions.

In addition to the Core Rulebook, Wyvern Games is also releasing a Living RPG series for the game. Stargate Phoenix – A Living RPG Series will play out over a series of episodes that form to create a “Season.” While a group’s successes and failures impact the result of individual stories and missions, a player can switch between tables throughout the season, similar to how organized play leagues for other tabletop games function.

Stargate fans can pick up a PDF version of Stargate SG-1 Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook now from Wyvern Gaming’s website. Physical books are expected to be released in October.