"Ultra-Violent" Steam Game Is Now Available for Free

A Steam game described as "ultra-violent" has been made free five years after its initial release on the Valve storefront. Not only is the PC game, which used to cost $10, now free, but it supports the Steam Deck. In fact, it is "Verified" for the Steam Deck, which means that Valve has tested the game on Steam Deck, and has confirmed it fully supports the handheld machine and "works great with the built-in controls and display" of the popular piece of PC hardware.

The Steam game in question currently has an 86 percent approval rating among Steam users, which means after 338 user reviews it has a "Very Positive" rating, the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam. And to date, it remains the only release on Steam from developer Dark Blue Games.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery Steam game in question is Infected Shelter, which up until recently cost $10 to play. Now it has gone free-to-play. In other words, this free entry point is not a limited time offer, but a permanent one. Below, an official product description of the rogue-lite meets beat'em up can be read. And below this, an official trailer for the game can be viewed.

"Infected Shelter is an ultra-violent rogue-lite post-apocalyptic brawler," reads an official blurb about the new free Steam game. "Single-player and co-op for up to four players. Every run is different because of the randomly generated content. Players can loot more than 170 different blueprints of permanent improvements and this is the key to Infected Shelter's replayability. Instead of just collecting loot to make yourself more powerful during a single run, you unlock new weapons, clothes, skills, relics and RPG-like character improvements that change how you play the game in the following runs."

"Satisfying rogue-like beat 'em up. Ill go as far as call this a under appreciated hidden gem. If you love beat 'em ups, love rogue-likes this game is meant specially for you," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.

For more Steam coverage -- including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out this Steam and Steam Deck game now that it is free?