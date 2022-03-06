Steam Deck Users Who Play Popular Game Will Be Banned

Steam Deck doesn’t support every Steam game, and it doesn’t even support every popular game on Steam. That said, if you try and access one popular game on Steam in particular while using the Steam Deck, the game will ban you. If you were hoping the release of the Steam Deck would allow you to bring Destiny 2 on the go, well, Bungie has crushed those dreams. Not only has Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 does not support Steam Deck, but it sounds like there are no plans to change this.

Bungie doesn’t stop there though. Bungie notes that anyone who attempts to bypass this restriction “will be met with a game ban.” This of course suggests the restriction is easy to bypass, otherwise Bungie wouldn’t be making threats over the action. Meanwhile, it’s also unclear what the severity of the ban will be, which is to say, whether it will be permanent or not.

“Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running,” says Bungie. “Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time. Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.

As always, we will keep you updated as more information is provided. This includes not only updates from Bungie, but Valve, who has yet to comment on one of its partners deciding to keep the game off their new platform.

Steam Deck is available at various different price points. The cheapest model runs at $399, while the mid-tier model runs at $529. And then there's the priciest model, which runs at $649.