New Steam Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Any talks about Steam have been centered around Valve’s new Steam Deck system this week, but whether you’re using Steam on the Steam Deck or on your usual PC, you’ve got a new update to download this week for the platform. Steam got an update on March 4th with a number of different areas affected including the Steam Library itself as well as Steam Cloud, a service which will be pretty useful now that people have a more portable version of Steam to play with.

With the release of this update, we got a set of patch notes, too, to detail everything that’s different now. It starts with the Steam Library changes and goes over a couple of additional categories afterwards.

You can find those full patch notes for the March 4th Steam update below courtesy of the Steam Community site.

Library

Added cloud status to game details screen

Game list will now show cloud status icon and progress % for app when syncing / cloud error

Game details screen will now show disk space required for games that are not installed

Fixed screenshots not showing up for non-Steam games

Fixed shelves and viewing collections imported from tags containing percent symbols (%)

Steam Cloud

Fixed file conflict that can result from the first time playing some games on a device that has existing Cloud files from another Steam user

Added sync status to App Details page in Library

Added manual retry of Cloud sync for an app by clicking the above status if failed

If disconnected from Steam on game exit, queue sync for next time we re-connect

Fixed to properly track file changes for games which use AutoCloud when playing offline

Improve game launch process when offline (remove most instances of long timeouts)

Updated sync failure / conflict dialogs

Fix file conflict created in some cases when the game’s Steam Cloud configuration has changed

Steam Input

Fixed loading custom controller names, PS4 lightbar, and other per-controller preferences

Fixed PS4 controllers not working over Bluetooth when Xbox Extended Feature Support is enabled

Improved handling of changes to controller calibration, rumble on/off settings, etc when offline

Enabled gamepad support for the ASUS ROG Chakram mice

Remote Play

Fixed controller connection issue with Remote Play Together on Windows

Fixed Steam clients occasionally not reconnecting to each other after being restarted

Don’t automatically try to stream games from Steam Deck if they are available

Game controller input is paused while the streaming client is not focused

SteamNetworkingSockets

Fixed a bug preventing a client from making a second P2P connection to the same server

Shader Pre-Caching