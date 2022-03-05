New Steam Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Any talks about Steam have been centered around Valve’s new Steam Deck system this week, but whether you’re using Steam on the Steam Deck or on your usual PC, you’ve got a new update to download this week for the platform. Steam got an update on March 4th with a number of different areas affected including the Steam Library itself as well as Steam Cloud, a service which will be pretty useful now that people have a more portable version of Steam to play with.
With the release of this update, we got a set of patch notes, too, to detail everything that’s different now. It starts with the Steam Library changes and goes over a couple of additional categories afterwards.
You can find those full patch notes for the March 4th Steam update below courtesy of the Steam Community site.
Library
- Added cloud status to game details screen
- Game list will now show cloud status icon and progress % for app when syncing / cloud error
- Game details screen will now show disk space required for games that are not installed
- Fixed screenshots not showing up for non-Steam games
- Fixed shelves and viewing collections imported from tags containing percent symbols (%)
Steam Cloud
- Fixed file conflict that can result from the first time playing some games on a device that has existing Cloud files from another Steam user
- Added sync status to App Details page in Library
- Added manual retry of Cloud sync for an app by clicking the above status if failed
- If disconnected from Steam on game exit, queue sync for next time we re-connect
- Fixed to properly track file changes for games which use AutoCloud when playing offline
- Improve game launch process when offline (remove most instances of long timeouts)
- Updated sync failure / conflict dialogs
- Fix file conflict created in some cases when the game’s Steam Cloud configuration has changed
Steam Input
- Fixed loading custom controller names, PS4 lightbar, and other per-controller preferences
- Fixed PS4 controllers not working over Bluetooth when Xbox Extended Feature Support is enabled
- Improved handling of changes to controller calibration, rumble on/off settings, etc when offline
- Enabled gamepad support for the ASUS ROG Chakram mice
Remote Play
- Fixed controller connection issue with Remote Play Together on Windows
- Fixed Steam clients occasionally not reconnecting to each other after being restarted
- Don’t automatically try to stream games from Steam Deck if they are available
- Game controller input is paused while the streaming client is not focused
SteamNetworkingSockets
- Fixed a bug preventing a client from making a second P2P connection to the same server
Shader Pre-Caching
- Fixed games using proton to always download shader caches immediately when installed
- Fixed to ensure that stale shader cache data is deleted on GPU/driver changes