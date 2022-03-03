Watch Valve’s Gabe Newell Personally Deliver Steam Decks

Valve’s new Steam Deck systems are finally starting to be in the hands of those who were able to lock in their reservations and purchases within the first round of orders, but some people ended up getting a bit more than a traditional delivery. Gabe Newell, the president and co-founder of Valve, hand-delivered a couple of different Steam Decks with a camera crew in tow to show how those deliveries went as unsuspecting buyers opened their doors to see Gabe himself.

The social accounts set up for the Steam Deck like the Twitter account below shared the video that shows the results of Gabe’s deliveries. The video shows that the recipients were given a heads up that Valve would be delivering Steam Decks to certain buyers who lived within the proximity of Valve, but people naturally didn’t expect the company’s president to be dropping off the systems himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We hired a new delivery guy to help with the Steam Deck launch, not sure he's going to work out. pic.twitter.com/JgcpTIBX7u — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) March 1, 2022

Gabe also signed the Steam Decks that he delivered. As shown towards the end of the video whenever Gabe dropped off some Steam Decks for the people by the moving trucks, he even gave out some to people who hadn’t even put in pre-orders. One Reddit user who said they were one of the people who got a Steam Deck by the moving truck said they called out to Gabe who approached them afterwards with the user accurately predicting that this would show up in a Steam Deck promo.

“Saw a camera crew going up to my neighbors house while I was loading stuff into my truck,” Reddit user and unsuspecting Steam Deck recipient SeattleRainPidgeons said. “My roommate recognized the guy being followed as Gaben, I didn’t believe him, our other roommate then verified it was indeed Gabe. After delivering my neighbor’s Deck, we yelled ‘Hi Gabe!’. At which point he asked how many were living in the house, then he went back to his van and grabbed us each a Deck. Was also filmed receiving ours so I assume these will be used in some promo or online. Very cool day.”

Since the Steam Deck’s release, there have already been talks about whether or not price increases could ever happen as well as complaints about issues the Steam Deck is already facing. The Steam Deck is still quite new with many more orders to go out, so expect those discussions to continue as more units are delivered.