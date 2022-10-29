Steam Users Think Controversial Game Is Coming Back

A controversial Steam game previously removed from the PC digital storefront may be returning in the future, or at least that's what some PC gamers think following the discovery of one eagled-eyed fan. Compared to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo -- and other PC storefront competitors like Epic Games Store and GOG -- Valve is pretty Laissez-faire when it comes to its storefront. Rarely is a game removed from Steam once it has been uploaded and released. It does happen though, and one of the most prominent cases of it happening involves a game called Devotion.

Developed by Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games, the first-person psychological horror game was released worldwide on February 19, 2019 to appreciable critical acclaim and commercial success. However, a week later on February 26, it was removed from Steam. For those that don't know: the game was removed after it was engulfed in controversy for containing a decoration with the words "Xi Jinping Winnie the Pooh," a reference to a popular internet meme that compares Xi Jinping, Chinese general secretary, to Winnie the Pooh.

So, why do some Steam fans think the game could be set for an unexpected return? Well, as one Reddit user points out, on SteamDB, a third-party database of Steam, it says DLC was recently added. And this is true, which on the surface level seems to not only suggest a return is on the horizon, but seemingly confirm as much. However, there's a problem; as another Reddit user points out in the comments, this SteamDB update was applied to 8,800 other apps, which seemingly confirms it was not made by the developer. And if it was not made by the developer, then it's likely nothing worth paying attention to.

As always, we will keep you updated if the situation develops any further, but right now it seems like nothing is going to come of this, especially considering the fact that Red Candle Games has expressed no interest in bringing the game back on Steam.

