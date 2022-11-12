Steam Deck Users Surprised With One of This Year's Most Popular Games

Steam Deck now supports one of this year's most popular games. Not every Steam game is compatible with the Steam Deck. In fact, many aren't compatible with the handheld machine when they release. For example, when Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive released A Plague Tale: Requiem on October 18, 2022 it was not compatible with Steam Deck. Almost a month later that has changed thanks to a new update to the game.

Unfortunately, the finer details of the compatibility aren't divulged, so it's unclear how well the game runs on the machine. As you may know, the game is absolutely gorgeous and the rat physics put even the best PC gaming rigs to the test so it's hard to imagine it runs super well on the handheld machine. That said, it should run better than it did before.

As for the game itself, it's a sequel to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence. On Metacritic, the game boasts an 85, a few points higher than its predecessor. How well it's sold, we don't know, but it did attract one million players in its first week. Normally you could translate this to sales, but it was available via Xbox Game Pass which greatly muddies the water.

"Even though it's not without some faults, A Plague Tale: Requiem is likely one of the better games I have played this year," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "In a time where story-driven action games are starting to become more sparse, Asobo continues to prove with Requiem that it's very much capable of assisting with carrying the torch within this genre. I'm not sure if we'll see future Plague Tale titles come about in the future, but given the leap that has been seen with Requiem, I'm definitely hoping that this isn't Asobo's final outing in this space."

For more coverage on all things PC gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below for more PC coverage: