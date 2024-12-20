Steam Deck Finally Supports One of 2024’s Best Games

The Steam Deck now supports one of 2024’s best games. Previously, the game in question ran on the Steam Deck, but it has now been “Verified” by Valve. The best game of 2024 is, of course, up for debate. While Astro won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, there are other games that are in the debate. Games like Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, Animal Well, Tekken 8, Stellar Blade, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Silent Hill 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Dragon’s Dogma, and so forth all have a reasonable claim the the throne depending who you ask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One game that is often overlooked in the Game of the Year conversation, likely because it came out all the way back in January, is Ubisoft Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which is the aforementioned game now Verified on Steam Deck.

What does Verified on Steam Deck mean? It means Valve — the makers of the Steam Deck — have tested the game in question and have ensured it runs properly on the machine. As Valve itself puts it, this means the game “works great with the built-in controls and display” of the Steam Deck.

As for the game, Price of Persia: The Lost Crown is an action-adventure game from Ubisoft Montpellier that hit back on January 18, though it did not come to Steam until August 8. Upon release, the Price of Persia game garnered an 87 on Metacritic. Unfortunately, it did not match this critical success with commercial success, which no doubt means it will not be getting a sequel.

For those interested in picking the game up now that it fully supports the Steam Deck, it is currently 50% off on Steam, which means only $19.99 rather than $39.99.

“Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown takes about 15 to 25 hours to beat, with the variance coming down to how much side content is engaged with. Completionists, however, will need closer to 30 hours with the Ubisoft game.

For more Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck deals — click here.