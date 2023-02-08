New Steam Top-Seller Achieves Rare Feat

The latest top-selling game on Valve's Steam platform for PC is accomplishing a feat that is rarely seen. For those that follow sales data on Steam regularly, Valve's Steam Deck is almost always the highest-selling item on the marketplace. The reason for this is because Steam tracks sales data based on revenue earned. Considering that the lowest-priced version of the Steam Deck is $400, this means that most games would have to sell seven units in total to roughly equal one Steam Deck sale. And while software sales are almost never in the number-one spot on Steam as a result, this week has proven otherwise.

Since launching in the past day as part of its early access phase, Hogwarts Legacy has gone on to become the overall best-selling product on Steam. This means that even though the game itself is a fraction of the price when compared to a Steam Deck, Hogwarts Legacy is selling at such a high rate that it's now bringing in more money than Valve's handheld PC. Again, this is something that almost never happens on Steam, so to see that Hogwarts Legacy has already made such an achievement is quite notable.

What's even more bewildering about this hot start for Hogwarts Legacy is that the game hasn't even "technically" released yet. While players can go pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy to gain access to it right now, the global launch of the game won't take place until Friday, February 10th. With this in mind, there's a chance that Hogwarts Legacy could reach even higher sales totals in the coming day. In short, WB Games has to be thrilled with how the game has done so far. Assuming that PlayStation and Xbox sales of Hogwarts are tracking at this same pace, this could definitely be the top-selling release for the entirety of the year.

Are you shocked to see how well Hogwarts Legacy has been performing on Steam so far? And do you think that this will end up being the biggest game of 2023? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.