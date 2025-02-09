New Steam Deck Verified Games Includes One of 2025’s Biggest RPGs

New Steam Deck verified games have been confirmed by Valve, and the highlight is one of 2025’s biggest RPGs, which is also set to release later this month. In other words, Steam Deck users will be able to enjoy it right out of the gate, day one of release. “Verified,” in this sense, refers to a Steam game that is “fully functional” on Steam Deck, and that “works great with the built-in controls and displays.” In other words, it should run smoothly on Steam Deck from start to finish with minimal issues because Valve has tested and ensured it does as much.

The newly verified Steam Deck game is set to release on February 20 via developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher Sega. If that doesn’t give it away, the mystery Steam Deck game is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. A spin-off in the Like a Dragon series, it is notably set after the events of 2024 Like a Dragon game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

How good the RPG is we don’t know because it is still 11 days out and zero reviews have been posted. That said, both the Like a Dragon series and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are pretty consistent in putting out games that are well received and earn positive reviews usually ranging from 80 to 90 on Metacritic.

“A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea,” reads an official description of the game for those who are not familiar with it. “Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure.”

