Steam Has a Creepy New Horror Game With Near Perfect User Reviews

PC gamers still in the spooky spirit following Halloween have a new horror game to check out. The game is flying under the radar of many, but judging by user reviews, it shouldn’t be. Because right now it almost has a perfect score on Steam thanks to 97 percent of 481 user reviews rating the game positively.

The new horror game is called Homicipher, and it is the debut game from developer Yatsunagi. And apparently it is a great debut. A 97 percent approval rating across a small number of reviews wouldn’t be that noteworthy, but 481 user reviews is not an irrelevant number of reviews. The game itself is pretty small though. To this end, it can be beaten in a few hours, and this is reflected in its $15.99 asking price, which is currently being discounted by 10 percent. This sale, which makes the game $14.39, is available until November 8.

“When the protagonist wakes up, they find themselves lost in a different world,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “As they learn the words of the mysterious monsters that speak a strange language, they search for a way to escape. Along the way, will they fall in love with the monster men who come to their aid…? Really?”

“Homicipher is a short, rather abstract horror puzzle game with amazing vibes. It took me three hours to reach one ending, the further I pushed the more endings I found,” reads the top user review for the game. “The uniqueness and the atmosphere alone makes this game worth a play, however do know that this is a point and click visual novel and that endings are very short. There isn’t like a collection to complete, or secret main menu gallery, or anything, what you play through is what you get.”

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking out this new horror game may find issues. Right now, the game’s Steam listing notes it is “unknown” if the Steam Deck is compatible. This leaves open three possibilities: it doesn’t run on Steam Deck, it runs on Steam Deck but poorly, or it runs well on the Steam Deck. Right now though, Valve has not puts its compatibility to the test. When or if this will change, we don’t know.