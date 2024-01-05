Steam Deck Competitor from MSI Leaks Ahead of Reveal

Following the success of Valve's Steam Deck, several major PC companies followed suit by capitalizing on the handheld PC trend and ramped up efforts to release their own devices. Some like the ROG Ally from ASUS were quicker than others, but they're still trickling out now as other companies play catchup. MSI is one hardware manufacturer that's done just that with the company teasing this week another new competitor, but ahead of its planned reveal at CES 2024, it looks like MSI's new device as well as its specs have already leaked.

The handheld PC in question is called the "MSI Claw" according to those leaks. VideoCardz shared the first look at the specs for the MSI Claw to show how it'd stack up against the Steam Deck and other on-the-go options.

MSI Claw Leaks

In addition to the spec leaking it appears we've also gotten a first look at the device itself. Parts of what's been shown in the image below that was first shared by VideoCardz and Twitter user wxnod before circulating online was already seen in the official teaser for the MSI Claw where it showed the silhouette of the device and some RGB effects around the thumbsticks.

The detailed specs will mean a great deal to those who are invested in the handheld PC race and are still considering what options are best for them, but one of the biggest differences to note between the MSI Claw and other devices is that it has double the memory capacity. The ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and the Lenovo Legion Go all sport 16GB of memory while the MSI Claw is said to have 32GB. It hasn't been determined yet what the storage capacity will look like.

Of course, the biggest detail missing from the specs shared is the price. For comparison, the Steam Deck has the lowest barrier of entry at $399 while the other two options are more expensive at $599 for the ROG Ally and $699 for the Legion Go. These devices have been getting more expensive with every reveal, so it remains to be seen what the final price on the MSI Claw will look like.

A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming.

Get a grip and stay tuned.#MSIxCES2024 #RGB #Gaming pic.twitter.com/W9mp2cDo9w — MSI Gaming (@msigaming) January 4, 2024

We won't have to wait long to hear more about that price, however, or at least to hear about the MSI Claw in greater detail. The CES 2024 tech event is scheduled to take place starting on January 9th and is the place where MSI said it'd be talking about its device more, so we should expect a reveal there.